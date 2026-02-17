The Great East Japan Earthquake – Preserving Memories in 3D Images –
16:23 JST, February 17, 2026
Since March 11, 2011, staff photographers of The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper have been covering the people and places affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake, from vantage points on the ground and in the air. In just the first week after the disaster, we took more than 100,000 photos.
To preserve the memory of this “once-in-a-millenium” disaster for future generations, we synthesized photos taken from multiple angles to recreate the scenes of devastation in 3D videos, using the latest image processing technology.
Top Articles in Society
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair from Chairlift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease