The Great East Japan Earthquake – Preserving Memories in 3D Images –

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:23 JST, February 17, 2026

Since March 11, 2011, staff photographers of The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper have been covering the people and places affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake, from vantage points on the ground and in the air. In just the first week after the disaster, we took more than 100,000 photos.

To preserve the memory of this “once-in-a-millenium” disaster for future generations, we synthesized photos taken from multiple angles to recreate the scenes of devastation in 3D videos, using the latest image processing technology.

