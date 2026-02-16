University of Tsukuba Faculty Member Posts Discriminatory Message Aimed at Foreign Students
14:58 JST, February 16, 2026
MITO — The University of Tsukuba apologized on Monday over derogatory social media posts made on X by two of its faculty members.
“Foreign students studying at universities in Japan are generally incompetent troublemakers,” one of the messages said.
The university, which is in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, made the apology in a message on its website, describing the posts as “discriminatory against foreign nationals.”
“We are deeply sorry to all those offended by the post,” the message said.
The other inappropriate post was about the current political situation in Thailand.
The university has launched an investigation into the matter based on the possibility that the posts violate its guidelines on faculty members’ use of social media.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair from Chairlift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease