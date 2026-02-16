University of Tsukuba Faculty Member Posts Discriminatory Message Aimed at Foreign Students

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tsukuba University in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture

MITO — The University of Tsukuba apologized on Monday over derogatory social media posts made on X by two of its faculty members.

“Foreign students studying at universities in Japan are generally incompetent troublemakers,” one of the messages said.

The university, which is in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, made the apology in a message on its website, describing the posts as “discriminatory against foreign nationals.”

“We are deeply sorry to all those offended by the post,” the message said.

The other inappropriate post was about the current political situation in Thailand.

The university has launched an investigation into the matter based on the possibility that the posts violate its guidelines on faculty members’ use of social media.