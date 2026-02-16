Hina Dolls Being Crafted Traditional Way in Nara; Workshop Carves, Paints Ahead of Doll Festival
13:28 JST, February 16, 2026
NARA — An artisan crafts Hina dolls using the traditional “Nara Ittobori” technique at a workshop in Nara ahead of Girl’s Day on March 3. Nara Ittobori dolls are traditional handicrafts that have their origins in dolls displayed during a festival at Kasugataisha Shrine in the Heian period (794-late 12th century.) The dolls are characterized by their simple shapes, delicate paintings using natural pigments and gold foil. At the Seibido workshop, the craftworker used a chisel and carving knife to carve a doll out of wood and painted pine trees, cranes and other traditional symbols of good luck.
Top Articles in Society
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair from Chairlift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease