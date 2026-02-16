Hina Dolls Being Crafted Traditional Way in Nara; Workshop Carves, Paints Ahead of Doll Festival

The Yomiuri Shimbun



NARA — An artisan crafts Hina dolls using the traditional “Nara Ittobori” technique at a workshop in Nara ahead of Girl’s Day on March 3. Nara Ittobori dolls are traditional handicrafts that have their origins in dolls displayed during a festival at Kasugataisha Shrine in the Heian period (794-late 12th century.) The dolls are characterized by their simple shapes, delicate paintings using natural pigments and gold foil. At the Seibido workshop, the craftworker used a chisel and carving knife to carve a doll out of wood and painted pine trees, cranes and other traditional symbols of good luck.