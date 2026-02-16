G7 Foreign Ministers Meet for Talks in Munich, Discussing Situation in Ukraine

Courtesy of the Foreign Ministry

The Group of Seven foreign ministers meet in Munich on Saturday.

MUNICH — Foreign ministers from Group of Seven countries met in Munich on Saturday ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Among the topics discussed were the situations in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific, with the ministers confirming the importance of responding to each situation as a closely coordinated group.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha were among those in attendance.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Motegi laid out Japan’s stance on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific. He apparently noted that relations between Japan and China have been strained since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made a remark in the Diet regarding a survival-threatening situation in connection with a Taiwan contingency.

Motegi also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between like-minded countries to enhance the resilience of global supply chains, including those for critical minerals and rare earths.

Following Saturday’s meeting, Motegi attended a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference, which had kicked off the day before. He criticized Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, calling it an act that undermines the foundation of the international order. With China in mind, he noted that there have been unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China seas. He also pointed out that security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific is inseparable.

Furthermore, Motegi put forward Japan’s position on promoting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific and explained its initiatives to boost defense capabilities. He also said that Japan will promote security cooperation with the United States in wide areas and make efforts to boost the Japan-U.S. alliance’s deterrent and response capabilities.

The G7’s chair this year is held by France. The group plans to hold a summit meeting in mid-June in the eastern French city of Evian, and coordination is underway to hold another foreign ministerial meeting in late March ahead of the summit.