Warning Issued After Fake Social Media Account Impersonating Nobel Laureate Shinya Yamanaka Discovered
21:00 JST, February 15, 2026
Fake social media accounts impersonating Kyoto University Prof. Shinya Yamanaka, who is also a Nobel laureate, have been spotted on social media, according to the Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, the institute where he serves as honorary director.
Yamanaka is a leading researcher on human iPS (induced pluripotent stem) cells, and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2012.
According to the institute, it has discovered fake accounts claiming to be Yamanaka on Facebook and other platforms. Since December, numerous photos have been posted on the Facebook account, including one that appears to be of Yamanaka finishing a marathon. The institute issued a warning that “there is a risk that visitors may be directed to inappropriate sites.”
It is unknown who created the fake account and for what purpose they posted such things. The institute said that it has not received any reports of damage caused by the posts at this time.
On Thursday evening, the institute posted on its X account, “Prof. Yamanaka has not opened any social media accounts, including Facebook, X, Instagram or TikTok.”
