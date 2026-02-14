Japanese Scandal-Hit Ex-Mayor’s House Searched by Police

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

SHIZUOKA — The house of Maki Takubo, who was removed from office as mayor of Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, for having allegedly falsified her academic background, was searched by police on Saturday, her lawyer said.

The 56-year-old, who won the city’s mayoral election in May last year, is facing a criminal complaint lodged against her over alleged violations of the Public Offices Election Law and other legislation due to her claim that she had graduated from Toyo University.

According to investigation sources, Takubo was questioned by police on a voluntary basis on Jan. 29, during which she was asked to submit what she had claimed to be her diploma to senior city assembly members. However, she did not agree at that time. By Friday, Takubo had submitted a document saying she would reject the request.

Takubo’s lawyer told The Yomiuri Shimbun on Jan. 31 that the “diploma” is being kept in a safe at the lawyer’s office.

Allegations that Takubo falsified her academic background emerged after she was elected mayor. Takubo admitted she had actually been expelled from the university. She was eventually removed from office after the city assembly passed a second no-confidence motion in October.