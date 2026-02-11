Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Chemical Tanker Collides with Fishing Boat off Kobe with No Fuel Leak Reported; 1 Known Injury, No Fatalities

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The tanker that collided with a fishing boat is seen off Kobe at 3:31 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:07 JST, February 11, 2026

The captain of a chemical tanker, which was sailing off Kobe, reported to the Kobe Coast Guard Office at around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday that it had collided with a fishing vessel.

The Maruoka Maru tanker was sailing east of Akashi Strait when it collided with the fishing boat, whose captain suffered a head injury and was sent to a hospital, according to the office. His life is reportedly not in danger.

The Maruoka Maru’s cargo is currently unknown. While damage was observed near the bows of both vessels, there was no fuel leak, according to the office, which is investigating the cause of the collision.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING