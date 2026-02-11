Chemical Tanker Collides with Fishing Boat off Kobe with No Fuel Leak Reported; 1 Known Injury, No Fatalities
20:07 JST, February 11, 2026
The captain of a chemical tanker, which was sailing off Kobe, reported to the Kobe Coast Guard Office at around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday that it had collided with a fishing vessel.
The Maruoka Maru tanker was sailing east of Akashi Strait when it collided with the fishing boat, whose captain suffered a head injury and was sent to a hospital, according to the office. His life is reportedly not in danger.
The Maruoka Maru’s cargo is currently unknown. While damage was observed near the bows of both vessels, there was no fuel leak, according to the office, which is investigating the cause of the collision.
