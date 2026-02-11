Hot word :

Fuju Kamio, Former Idol Group Member Yurina Hirate Announce Marriage

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Yurina Hirate

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:33 JST, February 11, 2026

Actor Fuju Kamio and Yurina Hirate, a former member of the idol girls band Keyakizaka46, announced their marriage on Wednesday.

Kamio, 27, and Hirate, 24, said: “Our paths have intersected and become one. We will continue to walk our own path, never forgetting our gratitude every day.”

