Fuju Kamio, Former Idol Group Member Yurina Hirate Announce Marriage
18:33 JST, February 11, 2026
Actor Fuju Kamio and Yurina Hirate, a former member of the idol girls band Keyakizaka46, announced their marriage on Wednesday.
Kamio, 27, and Hirate, 24, said: “Our paths have intersected and become one. We will continue to walk our own path, never forgetting our gratitude every day.”
