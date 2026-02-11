Memorial Hall for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo Planned to Be Built on Yumeshima Artificial Island Where Intl Event Took Place

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yumeshima Island

OSAKA — A memorial hall will be built at the site of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in Konohana Ward, Osaka, as part of efforts to pass down the legacy of the Expo to future generations, according to sources close to the prefectural government.

Tentatively named the “EXPO 2025 Memorial Hall,” the facility will be located on the artificial island of Yumeshima and stand near the outside of a preserved 200-meter section of the northeastern part of the Grand Ring, the sources said. It will include an exhibition space to look back on the Expo and a space for visitors to interact with each other.

The new facility will be managed by the city, along with an urban park to be developed in the area.

The detailed structure of the hall has yet to be worked out. The prefecture and the city will pay part of the construction costs, and they will also work to coordinate with the central government and the business community based on the possibility of also drawing on government subsidies and corporate donations.

The prefecture and the city hope to use the surplus from the Expo’s operating budget, estimated at up to ¥37 billion, to pay for the management of the memorial hall. They plan to obtain understanding for the project from the central government committee tasked with assessing the legacy of the Expo.