Students Taken to Hospital after Eating Pizza Cooked at Class in Kitakyushu School; Believed to Be Due to Excessive Salt

Fukuoka Prefecture

FUKUOKA — Students at a junior high school in Kitakyushu fell ill possibly because they ate pizza cooked in class that had too much salt, the city board of education said on Tuesday.

Six students were taken to the hospital after eating pizza cooked by students during a home economics class at Honjo Junior High School on Jan. 23. All the students are now recovered.

According to the city government, the students in charge of making the pizza dough did not properly understand the meaning of the recipe, which stated “three pinches of salt” and inadvertently added too much salt.