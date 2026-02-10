Chewing Japan’s Schau Essen Sausages Produces Sounds that Resemble Those of Batting Home Run, Research Shows
16:40 JST, February 10, 2026
The sound of biting into Schau Essen sausages resembles the sound of hitting a home run, according to the sausages’ manufacturer.
NH Foods Ltd. revealed the result after conducting experiments with a research institute, which revealed that the crunchy sounds produced when eating the sausages exhibit similar frequencies to those when batting a ball.
The experiments were conducted last September by the Japan Acoustic Laboratory Inc. in Tokyo using high-precision microphones at the request of the firm. Analysis of the frequency range and intensity revealed that the biting sound reached frequencies near 20,000 Hz and had a long reverberation time. The structure was similar to the sound of home runs hit by players of professional baseball team Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters after they connected with the sweet spot of the bat.
The experiment involved 16 men and women aged teens to 60s tasting five types of sausage five times each. Regardless of age or gender, the Schau Essen consistently produced sound which resonated in the frequency range of around 1,000 Hz, which is easily resonated in the mouth.
“The sound alone triggers the brain to recall the deliciousness,” said the director of the laboratory.
Top Articles in Society
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair from Chairlift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
-
Train Services in Tokyo Resume Following Power Outage That Suspended Yamanote, Keihin-Tohoku Lines (Update 4)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; Motegi, Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani Affirm Commitment to Cooperation
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture