2 Justices of Japan’s Supreme Court Avoid Dismissal After National Review as Around 14% of Voters Call for Removal
14:43 JST, February 10, 2026
Two Supreme Court justices who were subject to a national review have been retained, the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry announced Monday.
Junichi Takasu, 66, and Masami Okino, 62, were subject to a national vote of confidence, which was held at the same time as Sunday’s House of Representatives election. The proportion of valid votes received that called for their dismissal did not reach a majority.
The percentage of votes seeking to dismiss the justices was 13.94%, the second highest on record following the one set in 1980, when the percentage was 14.38%. Valid votes that supported the dismissal of former lawyer Takasu was 14.15%, while former scholar Okino’s removal was supported by 13.73%.
Voter interest in the review has been increasing in recent years, with moves to encourage voting in the review being seen on social media. The trend appears to have accelerated as the 2024 election saw the percentage of votes seeking to dismiss justices passed the 10% mark for the first time in 34 years. About 55.46 million people voted in the poll, with a voting rate of 53.74%. The figure is almost unchanged from the 53.64% in the previous poll.
The national review is a system stipulated in the Constitution. A total of 198 justices have been subject to 27 reviews since the first one in 1949, but none of them have been dismissed.
Top Articles in Society
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair from Chairlift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
-
Train Services in Tokyo Resume Following Power Outage That Suspended Yamanote, Keihin-Tohoku Lines (Update 4)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; Motegi, Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani Affirm Commitment to Cooperation
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture