Chinese National Driving Lamborghini Arrested After Traffic Collision Injures 2 Police Officers in Kachidoki, Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tsukiji Ohashi bridge in Chuo Ward, Tokyo

A Chinese man, 41, who crashed into a police car injuring 2 police officers on Sunday in Kachidoki, Tokyo, was arrested Monday on suspicion of violating the Law on Dangerous Driving Causing Death or Injury and the Road Traffic Law (hit-and-run).

The Chinese national was driving a Lamborghini on the Tsukiji Ohashi bridge in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday morning and collided with a police car, which was stopped while the two police officers inside were processing another accident.

The suspect then allegedly fled the scene on foot. He reportedly said, “I left the scene to go to the hospital” to get treatment for a rib injury.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a police officer in his 40s and another officer in his 50s suffered severe injuries, including broken neck and chest bones.