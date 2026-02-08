6 Injured, Taken to Hospital After Snow-related Car Collisions in Tokyo
14:12 JST, February 8, 2026
Six people were injured in a traffic collisions involving seven cars at Tsukiji Ohashi bridge in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday morning. All six, including two police officers, were taken to a hospital. The Metropolitan Police Department suspects that snow accumulated on the bridge caused the accidents.
The MPD said a police officer in his 40s and another officer in his 50s suffered severe injuries, including broken neck and hip bones.
A passenger car and a taxi collided on the bridge at about 4 a.m. on the day, according to the MPD. While police officers were inspecting the collision at the scene, another car crashed into the officers’ car. A few collisions by other vehicles followed.
The driver of the car that hit the police vehicle left the scene on foot, prompting the MPD to search for his whereabouts on suspicion of a hit-and-run.
