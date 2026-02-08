Tokyo, Many Regions across Japan Hit with Heavy Snow
12:11 JST, February 8, 2026
Heavy snow hit regions from northern to western Japan on Sunday due to a strong winter pressure system. As of 5 a.m. Sunday, there was 15 centimeters of snow in Utsunomiya, 3 centimeters in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo and 3 centimeters in the city of Chiba, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The JMA issued snow forecasts of 40 centimeters in the mountains of the northern Kanto region and 8 centimeters in the southern Kanto plains for the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Monday.
