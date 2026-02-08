Tokyo, Many Regions across Japan Hit with Heavy Snow

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Tokyo Station building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo is covered with snow Sunday morning.

Heavy snow hit regions from northern to western Japan on Sunday due to a strong winter pressure system. As of 5 a.m. Sunday, there was 15 centimeters of snow in Utsunomiya, 3 centimeters in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo and 3 centimeters in the city of Chiba, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The JMA issued snow forecasts of 40 centimeters in the mountains of the northern Kanto region and 8 centimeters in the southern Kanto plains for the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Monday.