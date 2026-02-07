Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Jolts Areas near Mt. Fuji; No Tsunami Expected
20:24 JST, February 7, 2026
A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck areas near Mt. Fuji at about 8:01 p.m. on Saturday, registering a 3 out of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Fuji-Kawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, and Yamakita, Kanagawa Prefecture.
No subsequent tsunami was predicted, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
