Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Jolts Areas near Mt. Fuji; No Tsunami Expected

The Japan News

20:24 JST, February 7, 2026

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck areas near Mt. Fuji at about 8:01 p.m. on Saturday, registering a 3 out of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Fuji-Kawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, and Yamakita, Kanagawa Prefecture.

No subsequent tsunami was predicted, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

