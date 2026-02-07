Japan Meteorological Agency Warns of Heavy Snow; Tokyo, Kanto Plain Also Forecast 17 cm Over Weekend
12:02 JST, February 7, 2026
The Japan Meteorological Agency warned Saturday that heavy snow, lightning and strong wind are forecast through Sunday, centered on northern and western areas facing the Sea of Japan.
As a strong cold front is expected to move over Japan on Sunday, the JMA said that heavy snow fall is forecast even in areas facing the Pacific Ocean and warned about possible disruption.
For the 24 hours through 6 a.m. on Sunday, the JMA issued the following snow forecasts by region: Hokkaido, 50 centimeters; Tohoku, 40 centimeters; Kanto-Koshin, 20 centimeters; Hokuriku, 70 centimeters; Kinki, 50 centimeters; Chugoku, 60 centimeters; Shikoku, 10 centimeters; and northern Kyushu, 20 centimeters.
The forecasts for the 24 hours through 6 a.m. on Monday are: Hokkaido, 40 centimeters; Tohoku, 50 centimeters; Kanto-Koshin, 40 centimeters; Hokuriku, 70 centimeters; Tokai, 40 centimeters; Kinki, 70 centimeters; Chugoku, 70 centimeters; Shikoku, 20 centimeters; and northern Kyushu, 30 centimeters.
In the Kanto plain, 10 centimeters of snow is expected for the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Sunday and 7 centimeters more over the following 24 hours.
