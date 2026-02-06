JR Yamanote Line Resumes Services after Suspension Due to Accident on Saikyo Line
21:17 JST, February 6, 2026
JR Yamanote Line resumed its services on both the inner and outer loops at around 8:55 p.m. on Friday after its suspension due to an accident on Saikyo Line, according to a JR East announcement.
You may also like to readJR Yamanote Line Suspends Service Due to Accident on Saikyo Line
Top Articles in Society
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair from Chairlift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged