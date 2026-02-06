Hot word :

JR Yamanote Line Resumes Services after Suspension Due to Accident on Saikyo Line


The Japan News

21:17 JST, February 6, 2026

JR Yamanote Line resumed its services on both the inner and outer loops at around 8:55 p.m. on Friday after its suspension due to an accident on Saikyo Line, according to a JR East announcement.

