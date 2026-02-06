Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

JR Yamanote Line Suspends Service Due to Accident on Saikyo Line


The Japan News

20:40 JST, February 6, 2026

JR Yamanote Line suspended its services on both the inner and outer loops as of 8 p.m. on Friday due to an accident on Saikyo Line, according to a JR East announcement.

JR East expects that the Yamanote Line will resume service around 9 p.m. on the day.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING