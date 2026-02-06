JR Yamanote Line Suspends Service Due to Accident on Saikyo Line
The Japan News
20:40 JST, February 6, 2026
JR Yamanote Line suspended its services on both the inner and outer loops as of 8 p.m. on Friday due to an accident on Saikyo Line, according to a JR East announcement.
JR East expects that the Yamanote Line will resume service around 9 p.m. on the day.
