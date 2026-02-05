Poképark KANTO Opens, Welcomes Fans from Home and Abroad

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors pose for a photo with Pokémon at PokéPark KANTO on Thursday.

Pokémon fans can now visit the first permanent outdoor Pokémon facility, PokéPark KANTO, which officially opened to the public on Thursday. The facility is inside Yomiuriland, an amusement park that straddles Inagi, Tokyo and Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture.

Covering roughly 2.6 hectares, PokéPark KANTO makes the most of its lush natural setting with two walkable areas: Pokémon Forest, which highlights the surrounding greenery, and Sedge Town, where visitors can enjoy attractions and activities. As they explore the facility, guests can encounter more than 600 Pokémon. Operations are handled by PokéPark KANTO LLC, a joint venture established by The Pokémon Co., Yomiuri Land Co., and The Yomiuri Shimbun.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was part of the celebrations held on Thursday morning to mark the opening. At the event, Takeshi Mizoguchi, president of PokéPark KANTO and president of Yomiuri Land Co., said, “We want to welcome Pokémon fans from across Japan and around the world with the very best hospitality, so that their time spent with Pokémon can become a treasured experience.”

“The Pokémon anime series prompted me to collect the cards when I was around 6 years old,” said a 29-year-old tourist visiting from Belgium. “I want to see every show and purchase a lot of merchandise,” he added.