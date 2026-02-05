Travel Across PokéPark KANTO, Searching Far and Wide for Your Favorite Pokémon

The Japan News

Pikachu run and play in Sedge Town.

Psyduck line up behind the Poké Mart.

A team gets healed at the Poké Center.





There are over 600 individual Pokémon at PokéPark KANTO including Psyduck grasping its head, Farfetch’d fighting with Murkrow and Litten hanging out on a roof. You gotta catch ’em all.

The new facility inside Yomiuriland, which stands on the border between Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki, held a special sneak peek for the press prior to its Feb. 5 opening.

True to the name, the location heavily features Pokémon from the Kanto region of the original games.

While Applin, Sylveon and other favorites from later games also make an appearance, the whole place feels like a shot of nostalgia from 30 years back.

There are three zones at the facility: PokéPark Entrance Plaza, Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town.

PokéPark Entrance Plaza brings you immediately to the Pokémon Daisuki Shop. You can buy plushies, snacks, water bottles and even tea at this large gift shop. Plushies there showed off an impressive selection including all of the original 151 Pokémon. There was also a surprising abundance of Aipom with several different expressions.

The cute expressions of the plush Paras in the shop, not aggressively attacking, are a welcome sight.

Just remember that entry and item purchases are limited. Since it’s right by the exit, you might want to leave this shop for last for all the goodies you couldn’t get in other areas. Then again, it might be fun to walk around all day with Eevee ears on.

The Pokémon Research Lab across from the shop acts as an entrance to both Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town.

Eevee frolic together in the woods.

Emolga gets ready for takeoff in Pokémon Forest.

Bidoof looks up the hill in wonder.

Rhyhorn stampede down the path. Notice the Different lengths of their horns.

Friendly Bellossom and Budew greet visitors as they tend to the Flower Garden.









Passing through the lab of Professor Drobium, the area’s Pokémon researcher, visitors to Pokémon Forest walk through environments such as woodlands, hills and a tunnel, all with a design that feels like entering “Pokémon Snap” as cute critters line up around the path.

Search for your favorites digging, frolicking or fighting along the around 500-meter walking route.

Considering their popularity, the hordes of Pikachu and Eevee here will likely be a welcome sight, especially the ones eating berries or playing with other Pokémon.

On the day, Tatsuya Ohno, general manager of PokéPark KANTO, said, “Some Pokémon are like wild Pokémon, while others are Pokémon that belong to trainers or are doing things together with townspeople — Pokémon that feel truly alive.”

This is borne out by the variety of behaviors you can spot.

Bellsprout give a quizzical gesture at Foongus.

Rhyhorn look like they’re having fun stampeding down a hill.

Bidoof are taking apart a plank walkway, diverting the path of visitors like the roadblocks in the games including Snorlax, Sudowoodo and an old man.

Whether in the forest or the town, keep your eyes peeled in all directions. You never know when Emolga might be overhead, getting ready to take flight.

There are also variations between individual Pokémon. Try to spot differences such as the size of a Rhyhorn’s horn of the spot on Starly’s head.

The Pokémon seem to be around their proper height as listed in the Pokédex, with some being perhaps a bit bigger or smaller for dramatic effect. One among the Squirtle squad was certainly a bit taller than the others.

Pokémon Forest’s trail ends at Sedge Town, leading you through a collection of adorable Budew and Bellossom.

The town opens up with a fountain lined with water-type starter Pokémon and the always welcome sight of a Pokémon Center at the end of a long route.

Sedge Town is a hub for events, including the Pikachu and Eevee Bubble Carnival parade and the Pika Pika Sparks! show at the gym.

You can eat, drink and shop in the Pokémon Trainers’ Market.

The area is bursting with “wagons,” small open-air shops, for Pokémon-themed food and drinks as well as all sorts of merchandise. The pin badges, hidden inside a Poké Ball and featuring random creatures and their number in the Kanto Pokédex, will likely have a special allure for visitors as a collectable.

If you don’t get your favorite on the first try, keep your eyes peeled for what you want at shops or among certain employees because you can trade with them.

The employees seemed incredibly friendly as they excitedly waved to visitors.

You can enjoy attractions themed around Pokémon as well.

Vee Vee Voyage is a carousel covered in the different evolutions of Eevee, along with both the Kanto and Galar variants of Ponyta and Rapidash. The other ride, Pika Pika Paradise, spins visitors on giant Pikachu while surrounding them with electric rodents, including Pawmi and Emolga. A sneaky little Mimikyu hides in their midst as well.

Nurse Joy and Chansey at the Pokémon Center will take people’s beloved Pokémon for healing with familiar sounds.

Pika Pika Sparks!, the stage show inside Sedge Town’s electric-type gym, starts with something like a game of “Who’s that Pokémon?” as outlines are etched on massive screens alongside Pikachu and Eevee DJing a remix of the theme song of the original games.

In the show that follows, as well as the Pikachu and Eevee Bubble Carnival parade in town, the performers give incredibly enthusiastic dance performances. DJ Pikachu seemed to struggle to keep his sunglasses on with how excitedly he moved.

Pikachu and Eevee strike a pose with their friends in Pikachu and Eevee Bubble Carnival.

During the show, Pikachu getting a boost from the power of friendship may tug at the heartstrings of many fans. The villainous Team Rocket grunts, with their Koffing spewing poisonous gas, were an especially nice touch.

You never know who you’ll spot with so many Pokémon scattered throughout the town. You can even shake hands with fan favorites like Dragonite and Gengar at the Pokémon Playhouse.

Be sure to hurry in making reservations for the meet-and-greet events, because they’ll likely go fast.

Ohno also said, “Of course we hope Pokémon fans will enjoy it, but even those who aren’t fans can be surprised, discover something new and have fun through meeting Pokémon.”

There are so many beloved Pokémon there that it seems like even a newcomer to the franchise can find one they will connect to.

■ PokéPark KANTO official website

https://www.pokepark-kanto.co.jp/teaser/en_US/

©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.