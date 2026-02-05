Heavy Snow Forecast to Hit Northern Japan; Pacific Side May See Snow

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Residents struggle with removing snow in Aomori on Monday.

Warning-level heavy snowfall is expected from Friday to Sunday along the Sea of Japan coast from northern Japan to the Chugoku region due to a developing low-pressure system and strong winter pressure pattern.

Snow is also expected on the Pacific side of Japan in areas that typically experience little snow, and the Japan Meteorological Agency is urging people to use caution.

Hokkaido may see warning-level heavy snowfall from Friday to Saturday, with the Tohoku, Hokuriku, Kinki, and Chugoku regions potentially seeing such snowfall on Sunday. There is a possibility of a warning-level blizzard from Friday to Saturday for Hokkaido and for the Tohoku region on Friday, according to the agency.

In areas hit by heavy snow since Jan. 21, people are urged to take precaution against avalanches, falling snow from roofs and accidents when removing snow.