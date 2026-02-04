Japan, Thailand Bolster Cooperation to Combat Human Trafficking; Two Nations’ Police Agencies Establish System to Exchange Information, Quickly Identify Suspects

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yuriko Ueki, a senior official of the National Police Agency, left, talks with Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, deputy commissioner general of the Royal Thai Police, in Bangkok on Tuesday.

BANGKOK — Senior officials from Japan’s National Police Agency (NPA) met with counterparts from the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok on Tuesday, seeking to strengthen collaborative efforts by the two nations against human trafficking.

The meeting follows a recent criminal case in which a 12-year-old Thai girl was forced to provide sexual services at a massage parlor in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward.

“The damage caused by transnational crimes such as human trafficking is severe, making cooperation between our two countries’ police forces extremely important,” said Yuriko Ueki, who heads an NPA office that oversees measures related to the sex industry.

In light of this and other incidents, Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, deputy commissioner general of the Royal Thai Police, said: “We have established a system enabling the exchange of information [between the two countries]. This will allow for the swift identification of suspects.”

