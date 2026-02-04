Sapporo Snow Festival Opens with 210 Snow and Ice Sculptures at 3 Venues in Hokkaido, Features Huge Dogu
15:25 JST, February 4, 2026
Many visitors from Japan and abroad flock to the Sapporo Snow Festival, where 210 statues carved from ice and snow are displayed, in Sapporo on Wednesday. The festival, which started on the day, is being held at three venues in the city and runs through Feb.11.
One of the main attractions displayed at the Odori Site is a gigantic 13-meter-high snow sculpture modeled on a national treasure dogu ancient humanoid clay figure. Ice sculptures are displayed at the Susukino Site.
