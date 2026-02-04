Hunting for Small Details in PokéPark KANTO, Keep a Sharp Eye Out at All Times
-
The Japan News
Professor Drobium’s lab
-
The Japan News
Bidoof go tumbling down a hill. Male Bidoof have larger tails than female ones.
-
The Japan News
A trio of Diglett get together.
10:40 JST, February 4, 2026
PokéPark KANTO’s creation certainly involved a great deal of care and attention to detail, as little nods to series can be found everywhere.
Professor Drobium of Sedge Town follows the great tradition of professors being named after plants. The layout of his office in the Pokémon Research Lab, including a table on the right with three Poké Balls is reminiscent of Professor Oak’s lab.
Try to spot the references to other professors in the room and how staff describe Drobium.
The other entrance to the lab may remind players of a location in the original games where a thirsty guard prevents you from progressing. Luckily, you don’t need to bring anyone a drink.
Gender differences between Pokémon are present. While the shapes of Pikachu, Eevee and Bidoof tails are easy to spot, noticing variations in the leaves on Roselia is a different matter.
While there seem to be no Dugtrio or Magneton, there are sets of three Diglett and three Magnemite conspicuously close to each other.
Some Pokémon are incredibly well hidden or camouflaged in their surroundings.
Even the food has little Easter eggs, with footprints on baguettes served at Altaria’s Roost Kitchen. With a small circle inside a larger one and three clawed toes, the likely suspect is Snorlax.
This is just scratching the surface of the details scattered around PokéPark KANTO.
On the Feb. 5 opening of the new facility inside Yomiuriland, which straddles the border between Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki, see what other details you can find.
■ PokéPark KANTO official website
https://www.pokepark-kanto.co.jp/teaser/en_US/
©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.
TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.
You may also like to readPokéPark KANTO Welcomes You to the World of Pokémon with Hundreds of Powerful and Cute Little Friends Find Your Route to PokéPark KANTO Step Into the Action with Battles at PokéPark KANTO, Stand Next to a Pokémon Partner During Electrifying Fights Picnicking at PokéPark KANTO, Find the Very Best Feast to Fit Your Tastes PokéPark KANTO’s Sedge Town Introduces Two Permanent Attractions: Pika Pika Paradise Ride and Vee Vee Voyage Carousel Pika Pika Sparks! Brings High-Voltage Spectacle to Life in PokéPark KANTO’s Sedge Town PokéPark KANTO’s Shops Bring Gifts and Goodies of All Kinds to Fans Step Into Pokémon Forest, the Expansive Wild Area of Poképark KANTO Choose Your PokéPark KANTO Ticket from 3 Types
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair from Chairlift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Train Services in Tokyo Resume Following Power Outage That Suspended Yamanote, Keihin-Tohoku Lines (Update 4)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time