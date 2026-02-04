Hunting for Small Details in PokéPark KANTO, Keep a Sharp Eye Out at All Times

The Japan News

Professor Drobium’s lab

Bidoof go tumbling down a hill. Male Bidoof have larger tails than female ones.

A trio of Diglett get together.





PokéPark KANTO’s creation certainly involved a great deal of care and attention to detail, as little nods to series can be found everywhere.

Professor Drobium of Sedge Town follows the great tradition of professors being named after plants. The layout of his office in the Pokémon Research Lab, including a table on the right with three Poké Balls is reminiscent of Professor Oak’s lab.

Try to spot the references to other professors in the room and how staff describe Drobium.

The other entrance to the lab may remind players of a location in the original games where a thirsty guard prevents you from progressing. Luckily, you don’t need to bring anyone a drink.

Gender differences between Pokémon are present. While the shapes of Pikachu, Eevee and Bidoof tails are easy to spot, noticing variations in the leaves on Roselia is a different matter.

While there seem to be no Dugtrio or Magneton, there are sets of three Diglett and three Magnemite conspicuously close to each other.

Some Pokémon are incredibly well hidden or camouflaged in their surroundings.

Someone left footprints on the baguettes.

Even the food has little Easter eggs, with footprints on baguettes served at Altaria’s Roost Kitchen. With a small circle inside a larger one and three clawed toes, the likely suspect is Snorlax.

This is just scratching the surface of the details scattered around PokéPark KANTO.

On the Feb. 5 opening of the new facility inside Yomiuriland, which straddles the border between Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki, see what other details you can find.

■ PokéPark KANTO official website

https://www.pokepark-kanto.co.jp/teaser/en_US/

©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.