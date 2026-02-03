Hot word :

Earthquake with Magnitude 4.8 Occurs off Japan’s Ibaraki Pref., Seismic Intensity Scale of 3 Recorded in Ibaraki, Fukushima Prefs


The Japan News

19:13 JST, February 3, 2026

An earthquake occurred in the water off Ibaraki Prefecture at 18:03 p.m. on Tuesday, and a 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 was recorded in Ibaraki, Fukushima and Tochigi prefectures.

The focus is about 50 kilometers deep, with a magnitude of 4.8. No tsunami warning or alert was issued.

