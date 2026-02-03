Monkey Strikes Junior High School Girl from Behind in Japan’s Yamaguchi Pref.

The Japan News

Yamaguchi Pref.

A 13-year-old junior high school girl was struck from behind by a monkey on Monday on a road in Shunan, Yamaguchi Prefecture, the prefectural police announced.

According to the announcement, the monkey hit the girl at around 7:35 a.m. while she was walking alongside a river on the road, causing her to fall. The road was approximately 1 meter wide.

She twisted her right ankle and sustained a minor injury. The monkey was reportedly about 40 centimeters tall.

Five monkey sightings had been reported in the vicinity of the incident by that evening.