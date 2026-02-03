Heavy Snow Linked to 30 Deaths across Japan since Late Jan.; JMA Urges Caution against Avalanches, Accidents During Snow Removal

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A man shovels snow off a garage roof in Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture, on Jan. 22.

Persistent winter-type pressure patterns have brought heavy snowfall, primarily affecting the Sea of Japan side. According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, the death toll linked to the snow since Jan. 20 has reached 30 across Hokkaido and seven prefectures in Japan.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the heaviest cumulative snowfall from Jan. 21 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday was recorded at 333 centimeters at Sumon in Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture.

In Mogami, Yamagata Prefecture, a resident discovered an 85-year-old woman who had been in a waterway near her house around 3:25 p.m. on Monday. She was confirmed dead at the hospital to which she was transported. Police believe the woman fell into the waterway while performing snow removal work.

Although the winter-type pressure pattern has been easing from Tuesday, it is expected to strengthen again from around Saturday to Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency is urging caution against accidents which may occur during snow removal work and avalanches.