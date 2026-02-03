Hot word :

Choose Your PokéPark KANTO Ticket from 3 Types

#PokéPark KANTO
The Japan News
Pokémon welcome visitors at PokéPark KANTO’s entrance.

　The Japan News

12:15 JST, February 3, 2026

When buying PokéPark KANTO tickets, you are given a choice between three types. Each includes admission to the Yomiuriland amusement park, which straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki.

With the Trainer’s Pass (from ¥7,900 for adults aged 13 and up), visitors can enjoy both Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town.


The Ace Trainer’s Pass (from ¥14,000 for adults aged 13 and up) allows unlimited entry to Pokémon Forest with no time restrictions. It also includes one experience on each of the two attractions in Sedge Town at no additional charge.

Because Pokémon Forest includes steep inclines and other demanding terrain, entry of certain guests, including children under 5, is restricted for safety reasons.

There is also a Town Pass (from ¥4,700 for adults aged 13 and up) for entry to Sedge Town only. For details, see the official PokéPark KANTO website.

■ PokéPark KANTO official website
https://www.pokepark-kanto.co.jp/teaser/en_US/ 

©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.
TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.

