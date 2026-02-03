Choose Your PokéPark KANTO Ticket from 3 Types
12:15 JST, February 3, 2026
When buying PokéPark KANTO tickets, you are given a choice between three types. Each includes admission to the Yomiuriland amusement park, which straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki.
With the Trainer’s Pass (from ¥7,900 for adults aged 13 and up), visitors can enjoy both Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town.
The Ace Trainer’s Pass (from ¥14,000 for adults aged 13 and up) allows unlimited entry to Pokémon Forest with no time restrictions. It also includes one experience on each of the two attractions in Sedge Town at no additional charge.
Because Pokémon Forest includes steep inclines and other demanding terrain, entry of certain guests, including children under 5, is restricted for safety reasons.
There is also a Town Pass (from ¥4,700 for adults aged 13 and up) for entry to Sedge Town only. For details, see the official PokéPark KANTO website.
■ PokéPark KANTO official website
https://www.pokepark-kanto.co.jp/teaser/en_US/
©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.
TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.
You may also like to readPokéPark KANTO Welcomes You to the World of Pokémon with Hundreds of Powerful and Cute Little Friends Find Your Route to PokéPark KANTO Step Into the Action with Battles at PokéPark KANTO, Stand Next to a Pokémon Partner During Electrifying Fights Picnicking at PokéPark KANTO, Find the Very Best Feast to Fit Your Tastes
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair from Chairlift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Train Services in Tokyo Resume Following Power Outage That Suspended Yamanote, Keihin-Tohoku Lines (Update 4)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; Motegi, Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani Affirm Commitment to Cooperation