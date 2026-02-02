Step Into Pokémon Forest, the Expansive Wild Area of Poképark KANTO
A Charizard teaches a Charmander how to growl.
A pair of Aipom hang out on a sign between two zones within Pokémon Forest.
Skwovet and Greedent look in amazement at berries they may have forgotten they had.
A Cubone looks up at the sky as it cries for its mother.
A pair of Shroomish look on at a scene, nonplussed.
18:12 JST, February 2, 2026
Step out of Professor Drobium’s lab in PokéPark KANTO and you’ll find yourself surrounded by small Pokémon, seemingly eager to greet you.
Pokémon Forest is home to hundreds of creatures, and each of its several zones has different characteristics.
These zones are abuzz with energy, as some Pokémon play or battle while others industriously dig through the landscape or hunt for berries.
It’s worth going at a leisurely pace to take in the sights and sounds.
A lone Cubone off the beaten path cries for its mother.
Moves like Tail Whip can be heard among the numerous Pikachu and Eevee.
A Sentret and Furret are clearly in shock over something massive they have spotted.
Considering the number of Pokémon, their size and the roughly 500-meter length of the forest, finding every detail on the first try would take a Pokémon master.
Keep your eyes peeled for those that are well hidden and almost camouflaged.
Because Pokémon Forest includes steep inclines and other demanding terrain, entry for certain guests, including children under 5, is restricted for safety reasons.
PokéPark KANTO is a new facility opening Feb. 5 inside Yomiuriland, an amusement park on the border between Tokyo’s Inagi and Kawasaki.
