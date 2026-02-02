Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Govt Urges Caution for Lightning Strikes, Tornadoes in Japan’s Kanto Region, including Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:59 JST, February 2, 2026

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged caution in the Kanto region, including Tokyo, from Monday evening through early Tuesday morning for possible lightning strikes, tornadoes, heavy rain, and hail.

According to the agency, cold air below minus 33 C will flow into the Kanto-Koshin region at an altitude of 5,500 meters, causing atmospheric conditions to become highly unstable. If there are signs of developing cumulonimbus clouds approaching, people are urged to take precautions to ensure their safety, such as seeking shelter indoors.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING