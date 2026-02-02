Govt Urges Caution for Lightning Strikes, Tornadoes in Japan’s Kanto Region, including Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged caution in the Kanto region, including Tokyo, from Monday evening through early Tuesday morning for possible lightning strikes, tornadoes, heavy rain, and hail.

According to the agency, cold air below minus 33 C will flow into the Kanto-Koshin region at an altitude of 5,500 meters, causing atmospheric conditions to become highly unstable. If there are signs of developing cumulonimbus clouds approaching, people are urged to take precautions to ensure their safety, such as seeking shelter indoors.