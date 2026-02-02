Japan’s Night Junior High Schools Turn to Bibliobattle for Japanese Language Education for Foreign-Born Students

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A student from the Philippines, right, speaks while showing a book at Akatsuki Junior High School in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, on Wednesday.

As the number of foreign-born students attending evening classes offered by public junior high schools grows, educators are being pushed to innovate in Japanese-language instruction.

At Akatsuki Junior High School, a municipal school offering evening classes in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, teachers recently brought a book-review game known as bibliobattle into the classroom. The school says the activity can help students strengthen their Japanese by practicing skills such as speaking and listening.

“What surprised me as I was reading was the part where I thought the kappa’s child had died, but it turned out the child was alive,” a Nepalese student said, speaking emphatically while holding up a picture book during a bibliobattle event held on Wednesday night in the school library.

Opened in 2023, the school has 12 students who came to Japan from countries including Vietnam and the Philippines. Foreign-born students account for nearly half of the school’s 26 students.

On the day of the event, students attended class after reading Japanese picture books. They worked hard to explain what they found compelling about their favorite title in Japanese, though not all of them are fully comfortable with using the language yet.

“Japanese is difficult, but by reading a book I like, I was able to learn in a fun way,” said a smiling third-year female student, 26, from Nepal. “I was happy when everyone understood what was good about the book.”

The bibliobattle session was part of the school’s broader efforts to identify effective approaches to Japanese-language education. “We thought talking about a book’s appeal, listening to other students’ presentations and asking questions would lead to improved Japanese skills,” said Yuka Fujiwara, a teacher in charge of Japanese language studies. Masamichi Yamashita, the school’s principal, praised the initiative, saying he felt it was a program that helps students develop speaking skills and listening skills.

Evening junior high schools are educational institutions open to students regardless of age or nationality. There are currently 62 public evening junior high schools nationwide. As of May 2024, enrollment stood at 1,969 students, of whom 1,256 — about 60% — were foreign nationals.