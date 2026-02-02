Japan’s Night Junior High Schools Turn to Bibliobattle for Japanese Language Education for Foreign-Born Students
2:00 JST, February 2, 2026
As the number of foreign-born students attending evening classes offered by public junior high schools grows, educators are being pushed to innovate in Japanese-language instruction.
At Akatsuki Junior High School, a municipal school offering evening classes in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, teachers recently brought a book-review game known as bibliobattle into the classroom. The school says the activity can help students strengthen their Japanese by practicing skills such as speaking and listening.
“What surprised me as I was reading was the part where I thought the kappa’s child had died, but it turned out the child was alive,” a Nepalese student said, speaking emphatically while holding up a picture book during a bibliobattle event held on Wednesday night in the school library.
Opened in 2023, the school has 12 students who came to Japan from countries including Vietnam and the Philippines. Foreign-born students account for nearly half of the school’s 26 students.
On the day of the event, students attended class after reading Japanese picture books. They worked hard to explain what they found compelling about their favorite title in Japanese, though not all of them are fully comfortable with using the language yet.
“Japanese is difficult, but by reading a book I like, I was able to learn in a fun way,” said a smiling third-year female student, 26, from Nepal. “I was happy when everyone understood what was good about the book.”
The bibliobattle session was part of the school’s broader efforts to identify effective approaches to Japanese-language education. “We thought talking about a book’s appeal, listening to other students’ presentations and asking questions would lead to improved Japanese skills,” said Yuka Fujiwara, a teacher in charge of Japanese language studies. Masamichi Yamashita, the school’s principal, praised the initiative, saying he felt it was a program that helps students develop speaking skills and listening skills.
Evening junior high schools are educational institutions open to students regardless of age or nationality. There are currently 62 public evening junior high schools nationwide. As of May 2024, enrollment stood at 1,969 students, of whom 1,256 — about 60% — were foreign nationals.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
-
Train Services in Tokyo Resume Following Power Outage That Suspended Yamanote, Keihin-Tohoku Lines (Update 4)
-
Tokaido Shinkansen, Sanyo Shinkansen Nozomi Trains to Have Reserved Seats Only During Long Sept. Holiday Period
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)