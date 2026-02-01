Japan Coordinates Views on China with U.K. During Starmer’s Visit, Aiming to Prevent Spread of China’s Unilateral Claims

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, right, talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hosted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the House of Representatives election campaign period to coordinate their views on China. The meetings were held immediately after Starmer had wrapped up a visit to China amid ongoing tensions between Tokyo and Beijing.

In Europe, there have been noticeable moves to reset relations with China due to European countries’ distrust of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, creating a complicated entanglement of interests between Japan, China, the United States and Europe.

Starmer, who arrived in Tokyo on Saturday evening, managed in just a few hours to have talks with Takaichi, a joint press conference and further talks over dinner before leaving Japan late at night. He had just wrapped up his visit to China on Saturday afternoon. It was the first visit to China by a British prime minister in eight years.

According to sources familiar with Japan-U.K. relations, China strongly urged against Starmer visiting Japan. By steering Britain toward a visit focused solely on China, Beijing aimed to give the impression that London was moving closer to China and drive a wedge between Japan and Europe.

Facing a deterioration in Japan-China relations following Takaichi’s remarks in the Diet on a survival-threating situation in connection with a potential Taiwan contingency, Japan strongly urged for Starmer to visit Japan to prevent China’s unilateral claims from permeating the British side, and succeeded in making it happen.

It appears that Britain also viewed the visit to Japan as a way to maintain balance, and China was the main topic of discussion at the meeting.

“Later this evening, over dinner, I look forward to further discussions with Keir, who has just made a visit to China, on cooperation toward the realization of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” said Takaichi at a joint press announcement, highlighting bilateral cooperation.

Regarding the stability of the Indo-Pacific region, with China in mind, Starmer also emphasized Britain’s continued involvement in the matter, saying, “We [Japan and Britain] share vital interests …”

However, in Britain and other countries in Europe, which are being buffeted by the Trump administration on issues such as the sovereignty of the Danish territory of Greenland, there are growing moves to stabilize relations with China and to strengthen economic cooperation.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited China in December last year, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reportedly plans to visit China soon.

On Thursday, increasingly frustrated by such moves, Trump expressed his displeasure over Starmer’s visit to China. “Well, it’s very dangerous for them to do that,” he said when asked about Britain having business with China.

Japan, which is placing importance on its alliance with the United States, is avoiding getting deeply involved in the dispute between the United States and Europe over Greenland’s sovereignty. Since Russia’s aggression against Ukraine started, a gap has been emerging between Japan and Europe, which had been united in maintaining the international order, not only toward China but also toward the United States. It has been a year and a half since a Japanese prime minister last visited Europe, making it urgent to boost diplomatic efforts toward Europe.