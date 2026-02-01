Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

PokéPark KANTO’s Shops Bring Gifts and Goodies of All Kinds to Fans

#PokéPark KANTO
The Japan News
Inside the Pokémon Daisuki Shop

By Kenneth Valencich / Japan News Staff Writer

12:46 JST, February 1, 2026

Poké dolls, stationery and plenty of accessories are available at PokéPark KANTO’s Pokémon Daisuki Shop.

The large store features a wall with plushies of all 151 Pokémon from the original games for sale.

There are headbands designed with ears including Eevee and its evolutions, such as Vaporeon and Sylveon.

Many popular Pokémon are also featured on stickers, mugs and water bottles.

For those looking for something to share with friends, there are cookies and other treats available.

The shop requires a reservation for entrance and there are purchasing limitations. Additionally, Sedge Town’s Pokémon Trainers’ Market has plenty of “wagons,” small outdoor shops that sell many of the same goods.

One of them even has a collection of picture books with Pikachu, Gengar and other friends.

The Japan News
Poké Balls with random pin badges inside

A shop that will likely be incredibly popular has a collection of Poké Balls. Each one holds a random pin badge inside with the image of a Pokémon and its Kanto Pokédex number.

Whether you’re looking for a Jigglypuff to hold or a Poké Ball hair tie, PokéPark KANTO will have you covered with its collection of merchandise when it opens on Feb. 5 inside Yomiuriland, which straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki.

©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.
TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.

You may also like to read

PokéPark KANTO Welcomes You to the World of Pokémon with Hundreds of Powerful and Cute Little Friends Find Your Route to PokéPark KANTO Step Into the Action with Battles at PokéPark KANTO, Stand Next to a Pokémon Partner During Electrifying Fights Picnicking at PokéPark KANTO, Find the Very Best Feast to Fit Your Tastes Pika Pika Sparks! Brings High-Voltage Spectacle to Life in PokéPark KANTO’s Sedge Town
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#PokéPark KANTO

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING