PokéPark KANTO’s Shops Bring Gifts and Goodies of All Kinds to Fans
12:46 JST, February 1, 2026
Poké dolls, stationery and plenty of accessories are available at PokéPark KANTO’s Pokémon Daisuki Shop.
The large store features a wall with plushies of all 151 Pokémon from the original games for sale.
There are headbands designed with ears including Eevee and its evolutions, such as Vaporeon and Sylveon.
Many popular Pokémon are also featured on stickers, mugs and water bottles.
For those looking for something to share with friends, there are cookies and other treats available.
The shop requires a reservation for entrance and there are purchasing limitations. Additionally, Sedge Town’s Pokémon Trainers’ Market has plenty of “wagons,” small outdoor shops that sell many of the same goods.
One of them even has a collection of picture books with Pikachu, Gengar and other friends.
A shop that will likely be incredibly popular has a collection of Poké Balls. Each one holds a random pin badge inside with the image of a Pokémon and its Kanto Pokédex number.
Whether you’re looking for a Jigglypuff to hold or a Poké Ball hair tie, PokéPark KANTO will have you covered with its collection of merchandise when it opens on Feb. 5 inside Yomiuriland, which straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki.
©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.
TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.
