Pika Pika Sparks! Brings High-Voltage Spectacle to Life in PokéPark KANTO’s Sedge Town
12:55 JST, January 31, 2026
Pika Pika Sparks! is a high-voltage spectacle featuring Pikachu and performers surrounded by dazzling light, music and dynamic stage effects and is a signature event at PokéPark KANTO’s Sedge Town.
Courtesy of PokéPark KANTO
Pikachu and Eevee Bubble Carnival
Onstage, Pikachu and Eevee take turns DJing, energizing the crowd with upbeat tracks as Pokémon are vividly drawn in electricity across large displays. A magical and perilous story then begins to unfold with an encounter between a trainer and Pikachu deep in the forest.
Another event, Pikachu and Eevee Bubble Carnival, brings Pikachu, Eevee and their friends into the streets of Sedge Town for a joyful parade.
Performers themed around Pokémon such as Primarina dance alongside them amid clouds of floating bubbles, creating a playful celebration filled with movement, color and plenty of charm.
PokéPark KANTO, set to open on Feb. 5, is a new facility located inside Yomiuriland, which straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki.
■ PokéPark KANTO official website
https://www.pokepark-kanto.co.jp/teaser/en_US/
©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.
TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.
