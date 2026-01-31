Pika Pika Sparks! Brings High-Voltage Spectacle to Life in PokéPark KANTO’s Sedge Town

The Japan News

Pikachu and Eevee dance around a fountain during the Pikachu and Eevee Bubble Carnival parade in PokéPark KANTO.

Pika Pika Sparks! is a high-voltage spectacle featuring Pikachu and performers surrounded by dazzling light, music and dynamic stage effects and is a signature event at PokéPark KANTO’s Sedge Town.

Onstage, Pikachu and Eevee take turns DJing, energizing the crowd with upbeat tracks as Pokémon are vividly drawn in electricity across large displays. A magical and perilous story then begins to unfold with an encounter between a trainer and Pikachu deep in the forest.

Another event, Pikachu and Eevee Bubble Carnival, brings Pikachu, Eevee and their friends into the streets of Sedge Town for a joyful parade.

Performers themed around Pokémon such as Primarina dance alongside them amid clouds of floating bubbles, creating a playful celebration filled with movement, color and plenty of charm.

PokéPark KANTO, set to open on Feb. 5, is a new facility located inside Yomiuriland, which straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki.

