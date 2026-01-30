PokéPark KANTO’s Sedge Town Introduces Two Permanent Attractions: Pika Pika Paradise Ride and Vee Vee Voyage Carousel

The Japan News

Pikachu soar through the air at Pika Pika Paradise in PokéPark KANTO’s Sedge Town.

PokéPark KANTO’s Sedge Town is set to take visitors on a magical journey with two permanent attractions when it opens on Feb. 5.

Pika Pika Paradise is a ride powered by more than 30 electric-type Pokémon. Trainers can hop on a Pikachu, feel the rush of wind and enjoy a brief flight as it spins.

The trainers riding each Pikachu are joined by smaller Pokémon like Dedenne and Togedemaru, while many more can be spotted perched on the ride’s central pillar and outer fence — part of the fun is searching for which Pokémon are there.

Colorful lightning bolts mark the ground, turning the area into a truly electric paradise with Pokémon.

Pokémon and flying chairs at Vee Vee Voyage in PokéPark KANTO’s Sedge Town

Another attraction, Vee Vee Voyage, is a carousel starring Eevee.

Ride a Ponyta, Rapidash, a carriage or in a flying chair equipped with balloons and set off on a dreamlike journey around the world.

Tickets for both attractions cost ¥1,200 for adults (ages 13 and up) and ¥800 for children (ages 3 to 12). Guests with an Ace Trainer’s Pass may ride each once at no additional charge on the day of admission via a priority lane. Children under 5 must be accompanied by a paying attendant aged 13 or older.

PokéPark KANTO is located inside Yomiuriland, an amusement park that straddles Tokyo’s Inagi and Kawasaki.

