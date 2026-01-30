Osaka Expo Mascot Myaku-Myaku to Have Events in Osaka Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A statue of Myaku-Myaku is seen near the West Gate of the Expo venue in Konohana Ward, Osaka, in June.

OSAKA — Fans of Myaku-Myaku, the official mascot of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, will get to enjoy events put on by the Osaka Prefectural government at Chihaya Park in the village of Chihaya-akasaka in the prefecture. The events are scheduled for spring and autumn.

The prefectural government will earmark about ¥23 million in related expenses in the draft budget for fiscal 2026.

The events are tentatively named as Myaku-Myaku Forest.

Fans can view a statue of Myaku-Myaku and purchase the mascot’s merchandise at events to be held in May and June. LED lighting will illuminate the statue.

During another event to be held from September to November, a statue placed near the West Gate of the Expo venue that was in Konohana, Osaka, will be displayed. Dance performances featuring the mascot and costume events will also be held. The prefecture will announce the official schedule of events on its website and other places.

Chihaya Park is located near the summit of 1,125-meter-high Mt. Kongo. The number of visitors to the park declined for a variety of reasons, including the suspension of ropeway services from the base of the mountain.

The prefecture aims to attract visitors by harnessing the popularity of Myaku-Myaku. To reach the park, visitors need to take a bus from Kawachi-Nagano Station of Kintetsu Railway Co. or Kawachinagano Station of Nankai Electric Railway Co. and then hike up a trail.