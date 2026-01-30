Heavy Snow Hit in Northern Kinki and Hokuriku
12:31 JST, January 30, 2026
Heavy snow fell from Thursday night to Friday morning mainly in northern Kinki and Hokuriku due to a strong winter pressure pattern.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, in the 12 hours up to 9 a.m. on Friday, snowfall amounts reached 40 centimeters in Tokamachi, Niigata Prefecture, 35 centimeters in Iiyama, Nagano Prefecture, and 33 centimeters in Myoko, Niigata Prefecture. The heaviest snowfall amounts expected over the 24 hours up to 6 a.m. Saturday are 70 centimeters in Hokuriku, 50 centimeters in Tohoku, and 40 centimeters in Kinki.
The winter pressure pattern is expected to gradually weaken.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
-
Prince Hisahito Joins Japan’s Emperor, Empress in Offering New Year Greetings to the Public
-
Record-Breaking Snow Cripples Public Transport in Hokkaido; 7,000 People Stay Overnight at New Chitose Airport
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.