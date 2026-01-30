Heavy Snow Hit in Northern Kinki and Hokuriku

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A tree with broken branches due to heavy snow in Fukui City.

Heavy snow fell from Thursday night to Friday morning mainly in northern Kinki and Hokuriku due to a strong winter pressure pattern.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, in the 12 hours up to 9 a.m. on Friday, snowfall amounts reached 40 centimeters in Tokamachi, Niigata Prefecture, 35 centimeters in Iiyama, Nagano Prefecture, and 33 centimeters in Myoko, Niigata Prefecture. The heaviest snowfall amounts expected over the 24 hours up to 6 a.m. Saturday are 70 centimeters in Hokuriku, 50 centimeters in Tohoku, and 40 centimeters in Kinki.

The winter pressure pattern is expected to gradually weaken.