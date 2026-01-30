JR Joban Line Suspended Due To Power Outage (Update 1)

“> The Yomiuri Shimbun

An East Japan Railway logo

JR Joban Line train service has been suspended due to a power outage at Ueno Station on Friday morning.

According to East Japan Railway Co., the power outage occurred around 7 a.m. on Friday due to a broken overhead wire. Services on the JR Takasaki, Utsunomiya and Joban lines were suspended due to the impact of this power outage.

The Takasaki and Utsunomiya lines have resumed operations, but the Joban Line is not expected to resume operations in the morning.