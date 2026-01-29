Tokyo Issues New Influenza Advisory; Over 6,000 Outbreaks at Schools, Facilities Confirmed So Far This Season
18:42 JST, January 29, 2026
The Tokyo metropolitan government issued a new influenza advisory on Thursday. The metropolitan government had issued its first such advisory for this season in October, followed by a warning in November, both of which were later lifted.
This marks the first time in 17 years, since the 2008-09 season, that a new advisory has been issued after a warning was lifted within the same flu season. The metropolitan government is urging frequent handwashing, disinfection and mask-wearing.
According to the metropolitan government, the number of patients reported per designated medical institution in Tokyo during the week of Jan. 19-25 reached 13.83. The threshold for an advisory to be issued is 10.
Although the number had been below the advisory threshold since the start of the year, the metropolitan government believes year-end and New Year travel and the reopening of schools may have contributed to the increase.
Reports of suspected influenza outbreaks at schools and social welfare facilities in Tokyo this season had exceeded 6,000 cases by Sunday.
Top Articles in Society
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
-
New Year’s Greetings Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace; Prince Hisahito Attends for 1st Time
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year