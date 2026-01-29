Shogi Champion Sota Fujii Handed Ryuo Trophy at Ceremony, Certificate for ¥44 Million
16:50 JST, January 29, 2026
An award ceremony was held in Tokyo on Wednesday for Ryuo shogi title holder Sota Fujii, who has won the Ryuo title match five consecutive times and earned the eisei lifetime Ryuo honor.
The ceremony was attended by about 350 shogi fans. Fujii, 23, went 4-0 in the best-of-seven Ryuo title match, organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun with special sponsorship by Nomura Holdings, Inc., to secure his latest victory.
At the ceremony, Japan Shogi Association President Ichiyo Shimizu presented Fujii with a Ryuo appointment certificate, and The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings Representative Director Akitoshi Muraoka presented a Ryuo cup and a certificate for the prize money: ¥44 million.
“Even after obtaining the highest title of Ryuo, Fujii Ryuo remains humble. We hope for his continued success,” Shimizu said.
“I view the title of eisei Ryuo not as a goal accomplished, but as a new starting point, and I intend to strive even harder,” Fujii said.
When a haori coat, made for the Ryuo title and paid for by crowdfunding, was presented to Fujii, the venue filled with warm applause.
