Restoration Work Continues Year after Fatal Cave-In Accident in Japan’s Saitama Pref., Traffic Restrictions Remain in Place

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Restoration work continues on Wednesday at the site where a road cave-in accident occurred a year ago in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture.

YASHIO, Saitama — Wednesday marked one year since a sewer pipe rupture caused a fatal road cave-in accident at an intersection on a prefectural road in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture.

Repair work continues at the site, and traffic restrictions remain in place.

The accident occurred at around 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 28 last year. A passing truck fell into a sinkhole that opened at the intersection, resulting in the death of the driver.

The prefectural government is considering work to install duplicate sewer pipes near the site in the event of a disaster, but completion is expected to take over five years.

“I just want the work to proceed quickly,” said Kiyoshi Muto, 64, who runs a work supplies store nearby. “I want to get back to normal life.”