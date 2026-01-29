Passengers Leave Scene after Vehicle Catches Fire at Gas Station; No Injuries or Damage to Facilities Reported

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A vehicle damaged by fire is seen at a gas station in Ota, Gunma Prefecture.

A vehicle caught on fire at a gas station in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, on Tuesday, police say. The passengers who had been in the vehicle apparently left the scene after the blaze began.

Police said they received a telephone call from a passerby at around 11:15 p.m. on the day reporting a car on fire at the station.

The fire was extinguished about 50 minutes later, but the car, which was parked in a fueling lane, was severely damaged. However, the fire did not spread to the gas station’s facilities or equipment, and there were no injuries.

Police are investigating details including the cause of the fire.