Snow to Possibly Accumulate in Tokyo from Thursday to Friday, JMA Warns, Amid Heavy Snowfall in Tohoku, Kinki, Tokai Regions

The Japan Meteorological Agency

Due to a strong winter-type pressure pattern, heavy snow is expected from the afternoon of Thursday through Friday, primarily along the Sea of Japan side from the Kansai region to the Tohoku region. Snow is also possible in southern Kanto on Thursday afternoon, with the potential for accumulation even within Tokyo’s 23 wards.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the expected 24-hour snowfall by 6 a.m. on Friday is as follows: 70 centimeters in the Hokuriku region, 60 centimeters in the Kinki region, 50 centimeters in the Tohoku region, and 40 centimeters in the Tokai region.

The expected 24-hour snowfall by 6 a.m. on Saturday is as follows: 70 centimeters in the Tohoku region, 50 centimeters in the Hokuriku region and 30 centimeters in the Kinki region.

The agency is calling for caution and vigilance regarding traffic disruptions and avalanches.