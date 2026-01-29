Kyoto Sees 1st Post-Pandemic Drop in Chinese Visitors; Concerns Remain That Slide Could Continue with Chinese New Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The approach to Kiyomizudera temple in Kyoto City’s Higashiyama Ward bustles with tourists.

KYOTO — Overnight stays by Chinese visitors at major hotels in Kyoto City fell 12.1% year-on-year in November, the first decline since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey by the Kyoto City Tourism Association.

Behind the decline is thought to be a Chinese government request for its citizens to refrain from visiting Japan.

While the immediate economic impact on Kyoto has been limited, there are concerns that a ripple effect could spread.

The survey covered 110 hotels across the city. According to an association official, Chinese tourists on group tours, who typically stay at mid- to low-priced hotels near Kyoto Station with easy access to buses and local drugstores, have been notably absent. The survey confirmed that these specific sectors are already feeling the impact.

In contrast, duty-free sales at the city’s four major department stores in November totaled about ¥4.46 billion, a 1% increase from the previous year. Chinese customers accounted for 53.8% of these sales, a slight uptick year-on-year. The figures suggests that affluent individual travelers seeking high-end tax-free goods are continuing to visit despite the advisory.

The overall impact on hotels in November was also limited. The average daily room rate stood at ¥29,085, the second highest level since statistics began, following last April’s record high. The room occupancy rate also remained nearly flat at 86.9%.

However, there is still a significant presence of Chinese tourists in the city, so the outlook remains cautious. With Chinese airlines reducing flights to Japan, the official warned that occupancy rates could slide to 65% in January before slightly picking up to 70% in February.

At a press conference on Dec. 26 last year, Hiroto Uehara, General Manager of the Bank of Japan Kyoto Branch, said: “While demand from Chinese visitors is cooling, the Kyoto economy as a whole has yet to feel the impact. However, if the travel advisory persists through the Chinese New Year, we are concerned the impact could broaden to include department stores and other businesses.”