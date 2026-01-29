Families of S. Korean A-bomb Survivors Due Compensation, Says Japanese Court
13:26 JST, January 29, 2026
The Hiroshima District Court on Wednesday ordered the Japanese government to compensate 23 relatives of three South Korean nationals who survived the atomic bomb and lived abroad.
After the bombing of Hiroshima in 1945, the three returned to South Korea and were excluded from Japan’s government relief programs.
The plaintiffs sought damages totaling about \3.3 million, including compensation for emotional distress.
The state had sought to apply a 20-year statute of limitations to the damages claim, but the presiding judge ruled that this constituted “an abuse of rights” and was “impermissible.”
In 1974, the government issued a directive stating that “leaving Japan results in the loss of survivor status,” thereby denying atomic bomb survivors who were living abroad allowances for their health and other benefits. This directive was scrapped in March 2003 and was ruled illegal by the Supreme Court in 2007.
The government argued at the trial that the bereaved families filed in June 2023 or later, more than 20 years after the directive was scrapped, and that the statute of limitations applied.
In response, the judge said that the state’s continued assertion that the notice was legal, which lasted until the 2007 Supreme Court ruling, “cast doubt on the right to claim compensation and made it difficult to exercise this right.” Considering that the three atomic bomb survivors and their bereaved families all resided in South Korea, he concluded: “It cannot be said that the right to claim compensation has expired.”
Top Articles in Society
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
-
New Year’s Greetings Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace; Prince Hisahito Attends for 1st Time
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year