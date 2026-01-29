Hot word :

M4.6 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Chiba Prefecture


The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:55 JST, January 29, 2026

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck the southern Chiba Prefecture at about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, registering a 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Minami-Boso in the prefecture.

No subsequent tsunami was predicted, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

