Tokyo Ueno Zoo’s Twin Pandas Arrive in China, Moved to Conservation and Research Center in Sichuan Province
15:31 JST, January 28, 2026
SHANGHAI — The twin giant pandas from Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo arrived in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, early Wednesday, according to a China Central Television report.
The 4-year-olds, male Xiao Xiao and female Lei Lei, left from Narita Airport on a chartered plane on Tuesday night.
You may also like to readTwin Pandas Depart Ueno Zoo; Japan without Pandas for 1st Time since 1972 4,400 Visit Twin Pandas for Final Public Viewing; Japan’s Ueno Zoo Says Goodbye to Xiao Xiao, Lei Lei
The twins arrived at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya’an, Sichuan Province, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.
Their mother, 20-year-old Shin Shin, and 8-year-old sister, Xiang Xiang, also live at the center.
The two pandas will be quarantined for about one month, according to Chinese media outlet Jimu News. Following this, officials will begin considering their public viewing.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year
-
M6.2 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tottori, Shimane Prefectures; No Tsunami Threat (Update 4)
-
New Year’s Greetings Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace; Prince Hisahito Attends for 1st Time
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Snow Expected in Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures from Jan. 2 Afternoon to Jan. 3; 5-Centimeter Snow Fall Expected in Hakone, Tama, and Chichibu Areas
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
Tokyo, Yokohama Observe First Snowfall of Season; 1 Day Earlier than Average Year