Tokyo Ueno Zoo’s Twin Pandas Arrive in China, Moved to Conservation and Research Center in Sichuan Province

From a CCTV image
A giant panda arrives at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Sichuan Province.

By Miho Tamura / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

15:31 JST, January 28, 2026

SHANGHAI — The twin giant pandas from Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo arrived in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, early Wednesday, according to a China Central Television report.

The 4-year-olds, male Xiao Xiao and female Lei Lei, left from Narita Airport on a chartered plane on Tuesday night.

The twins arrived at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya’an, Sichuan Province, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Their mother, 20-year-old Shin Shin, and 8-year-old sister, Xiang Xiang, also live at the center.

The two pandas will be quarantined for about one month, according to Chinese media outlet Jimu News. Following this, officials will begin considering their public viewing.

