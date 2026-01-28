Picnicking at PokéPark KANTO, Find the Very Best Feast to Fit Your Tastes

The Japan News

A combo meal from Altaria’s Roost Kitchen with a baguette sandwich and clam chowder













Even expert Pokémon trainers need to stop and rest sometimes.

At Sedge Town in PokéPark KANTO, a new facility in Yomiuriland, which straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki, plenty of food and drink is available for when you’re ready to take a break.

At Snorlax’s Popcorn, you have a choice of barbecue and milk caramel flavors for your snack and can even get a commemorative bucket with the iconic roadblock Pokémon on the lid.

Altaria’s Roost Kitchen, featuring its namesake on the roof, might be the perfect pick-me-up when your dogs are barking. Its offerings include baguette sandwiches, soup and french fries as well as drinks. The food here has a nice serving of vegetables, and no Oddish were harmed in the making.

The Japan News

A set from Pikachu’s Onigiri Shop with a konbu seaweed and tuna mayonnaise rice ball, charcoal karaage and slices of ginger, along with an order of pork miso soup

For those looking for something more Japanese, Pikachu’s Onigiri Shop, with its karaage fried chicken and variety of rice balls might be more your speed. The black Charcoal Karaage looks like it was taken straight from a Rolycoly.

For a warm drink, Eevee’s Cafe is a can’t miss spot. The latte art of Eevee or its evolutions is adorable. Drinking a matcha latte with an Espeon on it would spread the drink’s rich green color into the Pokémon’s design. It could give the feeling the Espeon is turning into a “Shiny” variation.

The Japan News

The lemon-flavored Squirtle drink from the Poké Mart













The Poké Mart, where you might expect to see potions and elixirs, has sweet, colorful drinks themed around Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle. They’re topped with whipped cream and come with a cookie featuring the image of their associated iconic starter.

When you visit PokéPark KANTO, what will you choose?

