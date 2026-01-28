Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Picnicking at PokéPark KANTO, Find the Very Best Feast to Fit Your Tastes

#PokéPark KANTO

  • The Japan News
    A combo meal from Altaria’s Roost Kitchen with a baguette sandwich and clam chowder

By Kenneth Valencich / Japan News Staff Writer

13:38 JST, January 28, 2026

Even expert Pokémon trainers need to stop and rest sometimes.

At Sedge Town in PokéPark KANTO, a new facility in Yomiuriland, which straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki, plenty of food and drink is available for when you’re ready to take a break.

At Snorlax’s Popcorn, you have a choice of barbecue and milk caramel flavors for your snack and can even get a commemorative bucket with the iconic roadblock Pokémon on the lid.

Altaria’s Roost Kitchen, featuring its namesake on the roof, might be the perfect pick-me-up when your dogs are barking. Its offerings include baguette sandwiches, soup and french fries as well as drinks. The food here has a nice serving of vegetables, and no Oddish were harmed in the making.

The Japan News
A set from Pikachu’s Onigiri Shop with a konbu seaweed and tuna mayonnaise rice ball, charcoal karaage and slices of ginger, along with an order of pork miso soup

For those looking for something more Japanese, Pikachu’s Onigiri Shop, with its karaage fried chicken and variety of rice balls might be more your speed. The black Charcoal Karaage looks like it was taken straight from a Rolycoly.

For a warm drink, Eevee’s Cafe is a can’t miss spot. The latte art of Eevee or its evolutions is adorable. Drinking a matcha latte with an Espeon on it would spread the drink’s rich green color into the Pokémon’s design. It could give the feeling the Espeon is turning into a “Shiny” variation.

  • The Japan News
    The lemon-flavored Squirtle drink from the Poké Mart

The Poké Mart, where you might expect to see potions and elixirs, has sweet, colorful drinks themed around Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle. They’re topped with whipped cream and come with a cookie featuring the image of their associated iconic starter.

When you visit PokéPark KANTO, what will you choose?

■ PokéPark KANTO official website
https://www.pokepark-kanto.co.jp/teaser/en_US/ 

©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.
TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.

You may also like to read

PokéPark KANTO Welcomes You to the World of Pokémon with Hundreds of Powerful and Cute Little Friends Find Your Route to PokéPark KANTO Step Into the Action with Battles at PokéPark KANTO, Stand Next to a Pokémon Partner During Electrifying Fights
Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#PokéPark KANTO

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING