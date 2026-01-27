JR East Train Services Resumed between Tokyo, Atami as Well as Shinjuku, Odawara Due to Accident

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An East Japan Railway logo

An accident occurred at Tsujido Station on the JR Tokaido Main Line at around 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

As a result, services on both tracks between Tokyo and Atami stations as well as between Shinjuku and Odawara stations on the Shonan-Shinjuku Line have been suspended respectively

According to East Japan Railway Co., both lines resumed services at around 8:37 p.m