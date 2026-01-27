Hot word :

JR East Train Services Resumed between Tokyo, Atami as Well as Shinjuku, Odawara Due to Accident

The Yomiuri Shimbun
21:49 JST, January 27, 2026

An accident occurred at Tsujido Station on the JR Tokaido Main Line at around 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

As a result, services on both tracks between Tokyo and Atami stations as well as between Shinjuku and Odawara stations on the Shonan-Shinjuku Line have been suspended respectively

According to East Japan Railway Co., both lines resumed services at around 8:37 p.m

